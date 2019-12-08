One vehicle damaged after structure fire

Emergency crews battle a structure fire in the 18900 block of Great River Road in LeClaire on December 8, 2019. (Britni Moses, OurQuadCities.com)

UPDATE: Fire officials say they found a detached garage fully involved with one vehicle inside after responding to a report of an explosion around 2:28 p.m. Sunday.

Fire departments from Bettendorf, Hampton, Princeton and Riverdale were able to get the fire under control in about 15-20 minutes.

Fire was able to reach the home, but it suffered only minimal damage.

No one was injured as everyone was able to get out of the house.

Crews remain on the scene to make sure there are no hot spots.

Officials said it was possible a propane tank exploded, but the investigation is ongoing.

EARLIER UPDATE: Emergency crews are battling a structure fire in the 18900 block of Great River Road in LeClaire.

Fire departments from Princeton and Riverdale are on the scene.

