The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that, weather permitting, the westbound right lane of the I-80 Mississippi River bridge (Fred Schwengel Memorial Bridge) in Rock Island County will be closed overnight for deck patching beginning Monday, Aug. 8.

Signing will be used to maintain traffic during the project, which is scheduled to be completed by Friday, Aug. 12, according to a Thursday DOT release.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 2 updates, follow on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict2 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.