One woman, two juveniles transported to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Andalusia

The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash at approximately 7:26 a.m. Thursday morning on 78th Avenue West at 101st Street West in Andalusia.

A 2012 Dodge 5500 septic retrieval tanker was traveling westbound and slowed down to make a left-hand turn when it was rear-ended by a 2016 Ford Escape, also traveling westbound.

The driver of the septic retrieval tanker, a 40-year-old male, was not injured.

The driver of the Ford Escape, a 33-year-old woman, had two juvenile occupants in the vehicle.

The woman and two juveniles were transported to UnityPoint Hospital for minor injuries and further evaluation.

