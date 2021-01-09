One wounded, another arrested in Burlington shooting

A shooting incident that happened Friday afternoon in Burlington has one person recovering from an injury and another facing multiple charges.

At approximately 1:26 p.m., the Burlington Police Department responded to a residence located in the 1500 block of North Ninth Street regarding a report of shots being fired.

Upon arrival, officers learned an individual sustained a gunshot wound.

Crews from the Burlington Fire Department Ambulance responded shortly thereafter and transported the injured person, who has not been identified, to Great River Medical Center in West Burlington.

According to a news release, the injury is believed to be non-life-threatening.

Detectives from the Burlington Police Department’s Problem Oriented Policing Unit and Criminal Investigation Division responded and began investigating the shooting.

Monica Nicole Autry, 33, of Burlington, was identified as a suspect.

She faces charges for the following:

Willful injury, a Class C felony

Assault causing serious injury, a Class D felony

Domestic abuse assault causing injury, an aggravated misdemeanor

Autry is being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center on no bond, pending a court appearance.