One year after the Derecho

The midwest got hit by the most expensive thunderstorm in the country’s history.



The storm caused damaged in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota and Ohio.



Local 4 talked with families in Davenport and Lowden Iowa.



Jayne Hintz and her husband like to go storm chasing but they were home with COVID last year when the Derecho hit Lowden.



“We happen to look outside and we saw that our huge maple tree had completely blown over and across our drive way completely blocked it,” said Hintz. “It damaged the fence that’s around our backyard we have two machine sheds out back that it destroyed doors off the machine shed big rolling doors we had a deck around our pool that it completely went off to one side.”

40 miles from Lowden in Davenport Lashanna and Lacanna Dixon were without power for 6 day, they were worried for their father.

“He still got treatments during that time so he got dialysis 3 times a week do his treatments and come back to no power,” said Dixon.

They lost all of their food since they couldn’t find anymore ice.

“We just bought all of our groceries to last us a week or two so all the milk, eggs everything completely gone because we didn’t have power for 6 days,” said Dixon.

Both families say they’re prepared if another storm like the Derecho hits the area again.