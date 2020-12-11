Online auction to help students succeed at school

The online auction event, Holiday Bids to Give, hopes to raise money to help get local students on track in school.

Women United, a donor network of United Way Quad Cities, is hosting the auction which features over 170 items valued at more than $50,000, donated by sponsors, community leaders and volunteers.

The auction is open starting December 11 and ends December 18 at 7:00 p.m.

“COVID-19 has had a dire impact on education. Too many Quad-Cities students are struggling to regain momentum they lost during the spring, summer and now, the uncertain school year ahead,” said Gwen Tombergs, United Way vice president of development.

“Together, through the work of our passionate and determined Women United donor network, as well as our generous sponsors and community partners, the Quad Cities is showing that we can invest our resources in the best possible way — to help our kids.”

All the money raised through the auction will support the United Way-led initiatives, such as Born Learning, Read to Lead, and the new QC Tutor Connection, that promote early school preparation and student learning.

The auction offers an opportunity to pick up a last minute gift or to treat yourself. Among the items available to bid on is $8,000 of quality merchandise from Dillard’s, a Louis Vuitton purse, pet sitting service, one-night stay in Le Claire, and much more.

“There is something for everyone,” Tombergs said. “If you’ve put off holiday shopping, you’ll find gift ideas for all interests and to fit every budget.”

“Purchases will be available for socially distanced and safe pick-up starting Dec. 19 at Dillard’s NorthPark, so you don’t have to worry about the item getting lost or arriving late. Plus, don’t miss the opportunity to complete your holiday shopping at Dillard’s on Dec. 19 and 20 — 10 percent of the money from your in-store purchase will go directly to help kids get on track in school.”

In addition to the auction, there will be a virtual Holiday Bids to Give show on December 16 at 6 p.m. that will take viewers on a hilarious journey highlighting many of the items available in the auction. The show, emceed by Bettendorf City Administrator Decker Ploehn and his “sidekick” Scott Naumann, will feature representatives from event sponsors, including Dillard’s manager Maurissa Korth, Smart Lexus of the Quad Cities general manager Todd Hopkins, and Rhythm City Casino general manager Mo Hyder. A link to this show will be sent when you register for the auction.

To learn more and to register for the Holiday Bids to Give, visit this website.

For more information, contact Gwen Tombergs by email or phone at (563) 343-2058.