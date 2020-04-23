Online scam uses active tracking numbers to con victims

Staying at home means shopping from home is a necessity during these times.

Con artists are taking the opportunity to prey on people whenever they can.

A Bettendorf man tells Local 4, he got tricked by the website breinfinity.com, with an approach he’s never seen before.

Mike Pace was looking for a fryer oven for his family.

After some research, he found what he thought was the right option.

After the purchase, he was sent an active tracking number, but it turned out to be for a different product sent across town.

Fortunately, he got his money back from Paypal, but Pace hopes others won’t get duped also.

“What they’re doing is that they’re somehow getting tracking numbers, active real tracking numbers, and they’re trying to take the money,” says Pace. “That’s where the scam is.”