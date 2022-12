Notice anything unusual about this sign?

It’s located on I-74 on the Sixth Avenue onramp in Moline. Somewhere along the way, a mixup occurred during shipping and a sign that was destined for Interstate 77, which runs north to south from Ohio to South Carolina, ended up in Illinois. Somehow the sign was installed without anyone noticing that it was for the wrong interstate.

We’ve reached out to the Illinois Department of Transportation but haven’t received a comment at this time.