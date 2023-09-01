Due to extreme drought conditions in the upper Rock Island County area, an open burn ban has been placed in effect.

Beginning Saturday, September 2, the following fire districts are covered under the burn ban:

Fields have been drying under the drought conditions, and with harvest time approaching, the open burn ban applies to any open fire, with the exception of the following:

Charcoal grills

Barbeque grills

Small recreational fire pits

For further information, contact your local fire protection district office.