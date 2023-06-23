The office of the Iowa State Fire Marshal received a request Friday pursuant to the Iowa Code from John Bray, emergency management operations officer representing each fire department having all or part of their fire district within Clinton County, that the state fire marshal prohibit open burning in Clinton County, according to a news release.

Upon investigation, the fire marshal finds that conditions in Clinton County are such that open burning constitutes a danger to life or property. It is therefore ordered that no person shall engage in open burning in Clinton County effective now until such time as Bray notifies the state fire marshal that such conditions dangerous to life or property no longer exists.

Any violation of this proclamation order is a simple misdemeanor, the release says.