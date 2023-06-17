Moline is in the process of establishing a new Tax Increment Financing, or TIF, district on the city’s far-eastern edge with the goal of driving private and public development in the area to help reduce blight, a news release says.

At 5 p.m. Monday, June 19, at City Hall, city staff will hold an open house to give the public an overview about the new Eastgate TIF Redevelopment Plan and Project. The meeting will be in the

Committee of the Whole conference room on City Hall’s second floor.

A copy of the Eastgate TIF Plan, which includes a boundary map of the areas proposed to be included within the district, is available for public inspection at the City Clerk’s office, also located at City Hall.

An ordinance approving the Tax Increment Redevelopment Plan and Project for the Eastgate TIF Redevelopment Project Area will advance to a second reading at the Moline City Council meeting on June 20.