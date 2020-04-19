Open letter to Governor JB Pritzker: ‘Please support small businesses and help save Illinois jobs’

The Small Business Advocacy Council and small business advocates wrote the following open letter to Illinois Governor JB Pritzker in response to his decision to issue an executive order permitting certain restaurants and bars to defer their sales tax payments due to the COVID-19 pandemic:

Dear Governor Pritzker,

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a devastating impact on individuals, families and communities. The pandemic is also causing tremendous financial hardship on small and local businesses. Unless immediate action is taken, small businesses may be forced to permanently close. Communities will lose businesses which support local economies, and more jobs will be lost.

You have previously issued an executive order permitting certain restaurants and bars to defer their sales tax payments. We applaud you for taking this action. However, all eligible small businesses need similar relief. For that reason, we are asking that you allow small businesses with annual sales of $3 million or less, and whose revenue has declined by 25% or more since March 1, to immediately defer their sales tax payments until such time as our state’s economy is reopened.

Small businesses are struggling to cover their expenses. They are attempting to procure additional capital, but that has proven to be an arduous process. Expanding the deferral of sales tax payments is a tool which can help local businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Please support small businesses and help save Illinois jobs.

Sincerely,

Small Business Advocacy Council

Lakeview Chamber of Commerce

Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce

Lincoln Park Chamber of Commerce

Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce

Logan Square Chamber of Commerce

Institute for Justice Clinic on Entrepreneurship

Skokie Chamber of Commerce & Industry

LGBT Chamber of Commerce of Illinois

Chicago Southland Chamber of Commerce

Orland Park Area Chamber of Commerce

Andersonville Chamber of Commerce

Elk Grove Chamber of Commerce

Itasca Chamber of Commerce

GOA Regional Business Association