Opening 4 Business: What’s going up in 2021

The first Five Guys in the Quad Cities will open at 4842 Utica Ridge in Bettendorf. (Photo courtesy of John Blunk, @JohnBlunk on Twitter)

Here’s what he’s documented so far in 2021:

Cranes always peak my interest. “This one is at about 170 feet,” am told. #WhatsGoingUp pic.twitter.com/hjj1u5R3xE — Putting It Blunkly (@JohnBlunk) April 27, 2021

Awkward stage of rebranding? 1st Street A & 19th Avenue in Moline. #whatsgoingup #opening4business pic.twitter.com/fXOTtjglKB — Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) April 17, 2021

Nice to see: the former shop getting a redo instead of a tear down at W. Locust St. & Warren St. #CatalystInvestments & #SedlockConstruction #WhatsGoingUp pic.twitter.com/hWaSilzD9u — Putting It Blunkly (@JohnBlunk) April 17, 2021

The old Elm Street Bridge deck is getting the heave ho. Plans call for the new replacement bridge to be completed this year. Its been closed for the past three. #WhatsGoingUp pic.twitter.com/DGo2ATY9fu — Putting It Blunkly (@JohnBlunk) April 16, 2021

#FiveGuys is heating up in #Bettendorf, 4842 Utica Ridge. The popular restaurant is named after the five sons of Jamie & Janie Murrell. It will be the first in the Quad Cities. #WhatsGoingUp pic.twitter.com/hksuX0MiF5 — Putting It Blunkly (@JohnBlunk) April 16, 2021

Toasted is popping up in downtown #Davenport. A soon-to-be breakfast-brunch restaurant at 118 E. 4th. Owners Bill Sheeder & his wife Stephanie Sellers also own Baked, Beer & Bread Co. in the Village of E. Davenport. #WhatsGoingUp pic.twitter.com/hH9EuvmnuV — Putting It Blunkly (@JohnBlunk) April 8, 2021

The Ambrose Dome is back up. It too was tackled by the August derecho. 5003 Brady St. @SAUBEES #WhatsGoingUp pic.twitter.com/GQy72Qznua — Putting It Blunkly (@JohnBlunk) April 3, 2021

Light work: Vander Veer Botanical Park fountain getting new LED lights. Could be up & running within two-weeks said the Parks and Recreation crew. #WhatsGoingUp pic.twitter.com/nVojnPCwUC — Putting It Blunkly (@JohnBlunk) March 31, 2021

Former Gander Mountain has new tenants: Orion Technical College & The Spas at Orion moving in this summer, 3940 Elmore Ave. Orion is a for-profit college based in #Davenport. #RussellConstruction #WhatsGoingUp pic.twitter.com/F7HyifSj0A — Putting It Blunkly (@JohnBlunk) March 30, 2021

Elm Street bridge replacement work is now underway. Demolition comes first then new construction. City staff told the @qctimes it could open by the end of the 2021 construction season. It closed in May of 2018 because of safety concerns. #WhatsGoingUp pic.twitter.com/UWnywqGUJC — Putting It Blunkly (@JohnBlunk) March 29, 2021

Davenport #Costco now has self-checkout lanes. Already in Coralville, Des Moines & East Peoria. #WhatsGoingUp pic.twitter.com/P1vA1rUYDU — Putting It Blunkly (@JohnBlunk) March 25, 2021

More outside dining for downtown #Davenport: LoPiez Pizza, 429 E. 3rd St. #WhatsGoingUp pic.twitter.com/VywtfDCp8r — Putting It Blunkly (@JohnBlunk) March 24, 2021

New signage: Java Java Expresso Cafe, 836 E. River Drive. Owners Kaley Deblieck & Shelly Ellis also plan to rollout a new #coffee truck. #WhatsGoingUp pic.twitter.com/b7wgz9INwj — Putting It Blunkly (@JohnBlunk) March 22, 2021

Looking more yummy. New signage for Yummy Crabs Seafood at 1235 E. Kimberly. Former Outback Steakhouse. #WhatsGoingUp pic.twitter.com/3vP0KQjlRc — Putting It Blunkly (@JohnBlunk) March 13, 2021

Relocated: dciPrint is now at 520 W. 2nd St… Dustin Collison had setup shop for more than 10 years in the @RCReader building on 3rd St. & #Muscatine prior to that. “Signs, banners, vehicle wraps & more,” Dustin. #WhatsGoingUp pic.twitter.com/vAEkH2FkCQ — Putting It Blunkly (@JohnBlunk) March 5, 2021

More in store: Abarrotes Carrillo’s Mexican grocery store & restaurant is expanding its dining area & meat dept. “Look for more Central American & African products too,” owner Abarrotes. W. 3rd & Warren #WhatsGoingUp pic.twitter.com/1yKVSlB6Rm — Putting It Blunkly (@JohnBlunk) February 5, 2021

March opening: owner Jeanne Adams has been a psychic for 24 years. “It’s something I was born with, it’s in my genes. I love listening and helping people,” Jeanne. 4537 Brady St., #DavenportIowa #WhatsGoingUp pic.twitter.com/Xen9ayn9gB — Putting It Blunkly (@JohnBlunk) January 21, 2021

The Ambrose Dome could be going back up today, am told. 5003 Brady St. It was knocked down by the August #Derecho. @SAUBEES @SAUfootballHC #WhatsGoingUp pic.twitter.com/uBRUI3W9Dy — Putting It Blunkly (@JohnBlunk) January 13, 2021

It’s opening day for downtown Davenport’s newest restaurant: Cavort is located at 229 Brady St., inside the Union Arcade Building. Operated by chef Rhea Vrana & mixologist Alex Nagel. #WhatsGoingUp pic.twitter.com/3fL3XV4rAg — Putting It Blunkly (@JohnBlunk) January 12, 2021

