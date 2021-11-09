Operation Christmas Child launches Monday

The Samaritan’s Purse announced its annual Operation Christmas Child collection week runs November 15-22.

Volunteers are invited to fill shoeboxes with school supplies, hygiene items and toys, which will be distributed to children worldwide. A step-by-step guide to preparing the shoeboxes is here.

Operation Christmas Child National Collection Week is November 15-22. To find a drop-off location near you and operating times, click here.

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, has collected and delivered more than 188 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.

