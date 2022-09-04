The holiday season may seem far away, but Operation Christmas Child is ready to begin its global project of distributing gift-filled shoeboxes.

Hundreds of volunteer teams nationwide will be hosting events for Operation Christmas Child, a global project of Samaritan’s Purse that shares the true meaning of Christmas with children in need around the world. The Quad-City community is invited to attend a Project Leader Workshop event to learn more about the program and to begin preparing shoeboxes with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys to contribute to the project’s global goal of reaching more than 11 million children. The next event is Saturday, September 10, 10:00-11:30 a.m. at Coram Deo Bible Church, located at 3800 E. 53rd St., Davenport. For more information, click here.

For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child, click here. Participants can also donate and shop online to help. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 198 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories. In 2022, Operation Christmas Child will collect its 200-millionth shoebox!