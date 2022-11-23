For more than 60 years, the Davenport Noon Optimist Club has brought the spirit of Christmas into Quad Cities homes by offering quality trees at reasonable prices, a news release says. Davenport’s Brady Street Stadium parking lot at 3603 North Brady St. has become home to this annual fundraiser and Quad Cities tradition.

This year, the lot opens for sales at 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. this Friday, Nov. 25, and will then begin regular hours: Saturdays and Sundays, 10a.m.-8 p.m., and Monday-Friday, 4-8 p.m., while supplies last.

Members of the Davenport Noon Optimist Club prepare for their annual Christmas Tree sale. (contributed photo.)

The club’s trees are shipped in fresh from northern Michigan. Choices will include Balsam Fir, Fraser Fir, Scotch Pine, Black Hills Spruce and White Pine, ranging in size from 5 feet to 11 feet.

Last year the club sold out of almost 400 trees in less than two weeks, resulting in more than $12,000 in proceeds.

The Davenport Noon Optimist Club raises more than $150,000 annually to benefit more than 40 youth-focused partner charities and activities throughout the community. Community partners for this event include Shaw Electric and Green Space Associates. Davenport Central High School Vocal Music Boosters and students also volunteer and share in a portion of the fundraiser’s proceeds.

Davenport Noon Optimist Club is part of Optimist International, whose mission is to bring out the best in youth, our communities and ourselves by providing hope and positive vision. Every year, Optimists around the world conduct 65,000 service projects and serve well over 6 million young people. Davenport Noon Optimist Club serves youth in the Quad Cities with financial support and hands-on projects.

