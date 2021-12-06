Optimists supply “Shoes and Coats That Fit”

The weather’s getting colder here in the QCA, and the Moline Breakfast Optimist Club is ensuring kids at the Jefferson Early Childhood Center have the basic necessities of shoes and coats.

The Optimist Club uses fundraising and member donations to fund its annual “Shoes and Coats That Fit” program. They will gift Jefferson students with a new pair of sneakers and a new coat,complete with a hat and pair of mittens. The presentation is Wednesday, December 8, 9:30 a.m. at the Jefferson Early Childhood Center.

The Optimist Club has provided approximately 2,000 pairs of shoes and over 250 coats to students at Jefferson since the program began 21 years ago.