The Muscatine City Council will listen to four presentations during an in-depth public meeting set for Thursday evening.

One of the presentations will discuss the future of a City-owned property commonly referred to as “Carver Corner,” located at the corner of Hershey Avenue and Green Street.

City Administrator Carol Webb and Community Development Director Jodi Royal-Goodwin will make the presentation to the Muscatine City Council.

The discussion will touch on options for use of the property, how City staff should manage the property and what opportunities should be sought for future development that will address community needs and meet identified goals.

Assistant Community Development Director Andrew Fangman will give three other presentations to City Council during the meeting on these topics:

Vacant property and nonresidential property maintenance regulations

Regulations regarding the placement of cargo containers in residential areas

Regulations regarding weeds and vegetation management

The public is welcome to attend the meeting 7 to 9 p.m. in the City Chambers, located on the second floor of Muscatine City Hall, 215 Sycamore Street.

Those who want to view the proceedings but do not feel comfortable attending the in-person meeting can tune in virtually from a computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone through this GoToMeeting link.

There is also the option to join in via phone by dialing +1 (669) 224-3412, following the prompts and typing in Access Code 970-499-597 when prompted.

New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now here and be ready when the first meeting starts.

Note: The City asks those attending the meeting virtually to mute all electronic devices by pressing *6 when using a phone or by selecting the mute button on a computer.

Not able to attend? Meetings are aired live and recorded for rebroadcast on Muscatine Power & Water Civic TV (Cable Channel 2) and broadcast live on the City of Muscatine YouTube channel.

The City says public comment is normally not permitted during in-depth sessions.

However, a chat window will be available with use of a computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone.

“Those wishing to speak or to ask a question are asked to use the chat box to post a message that will be seen by the mayor, who will address the questions or call on the speaker in turn,” a news release says. “Those using their phones must wait until the mayor asks for additional comments. The mayor will recognize you prior to you addressing the council.”

Information on the presentations and other agenda items for the Feb. 10 meeting can be found here to download and print ahead of time.