An Oquawka, IL man is behind bars after he led a Henderson County deputy on a chase on a motorcycle north of Gladstone, IL.

On Thursday, July 28 at 12:05 p.m., a Henderson County deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white Suzuki motorcycle for two violations north of Gladstone. The driver of the motorcycle, Jesse W. Gillen, age 38, fled from the scene at a high rate of speed but the deputy was able catch up to Gillen as he continued to flee. Gillen eventually lost control of the motorcycle on 12th Street and IL 164 in Oquawka and fled on foot. The deputy chased Gillen on foot and caught him within the city block. During the foot chase, Gillen threw contraband items. Gillen was transported to the Henderson County Jail. Gillen received minor road rash injuries and was treated by the Stronghurst Ambulance.

Gillen is charged with No Valid Registration, Speeding 40 plus Miles an Hour Over the Speed Limit, Disregarding a Stop Sign, Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding, Operating without Insurance, Resisting a Peace Officer, and Destroying Evidence. He is being held in the Henderson County Jail, awaiting a bond to be set by a judge. The motorcycle is being held subject to seizure for the offenses.