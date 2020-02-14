Oquawka man arrested for residential burglary

Christopher J. Pierce, 44, of Oquawka, Illinois was arrested by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office on February 14, 2020 for a residential burglary.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about a burglary that was in progress at a home in Oquawka. The owner was not home but got a notice on his cell phone from his in-home security system. He was able to watch Pierce in the home and give a description while talking to the dispatcher.

Pierce left the residence before the deputies arrived. They found him walking about a block away and arrested him.

After further investigation, deputies discovered Pierce had burglarized the residence on previous occasions.

Pierce is charged with criminal trespass to a residence, residential burglary, and theft over $500. He is currently being held in the Henderson County Jail on no bond awaiting a court appearance.