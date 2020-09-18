Oquawka man faces charges after domestic-violence incident

An Oquawka, Ill., man is being held on $50,000 bond after he was arrested early Friday.

Henderson County sheriff’s deputies arrested Ethan S. Hand, 21, at an Oquawka residence, according to the Henderson County sheriff’s office.

He is being held in Henderson County Jail on charges of aggravated domestic battery, criminal damage to property over $500 and interfering with a report of domestic violence.

Hand’s arrest stems from a domestic-violence complaint early Thursday in Oquawka.

Assisting agencies included Biggsville Ambulance Service and the Oquawka Police Department.