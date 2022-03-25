A lot of great community outreach has been displayed in the Quad Cities during the pandemic and this period of inflation.

The latest example could be seen Thursday at a laundromat in East Moline.

Aetna Better Health of Illinois, in partnership with LaundryCares and Too Small to Fail, gave back to underserved communities 3 to 7 p.m. at Ridgewood Laundromat.

It was all part of Laundry & Literacy Days events taking place across the state.

The East Moline laundromat is one of many in Illinois chosen to reach Medicaid members and those who live in areas with inadequate access to care.

During the events, residents are given access to:

Free laundry services

Learning resources for early childhood development

Free screenings

Health and wellness education

Nana Ouro-Agoro, Program Director for QCAIR, says events like these are very important.

“Just look at the situation right now,,” said Ouro-Agoro. “We feel like it’s the time to show love … to send love to our community,”

Missed out on Thursday’s event? The next one will be 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at the laundromat, 627 Avenue of the Cities, East Moline.

Note: Free laundry is at a first-come, first-served basis. There’s a limit of two laundry cycles per participating family. After 6 p.m., free laundry is not guaranteed.