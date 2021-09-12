Organization giving away groceries to Quad Citizens in need

Grocery items are handed out at a drive-thru event in the parking lot of the Islamic Center of the Quad Cities in Moline on Nov. 15, 2020. (Karla Sosa, OurQuadCities.com)

A local organization is making sure people in the Quad Cities aren’t going hungry during the pandemic.

The Islamic Center of the Quad Cities will host a free drive-thru grocery event 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 6005 34th Avenue, Moline.

One box of food items will be distributed per vehicle.

All neighbors are welcome to attend.

The Islamic Center of the Quad Cities has been hosting these events on the second Sunday of every month throughout the pandemic as part of its COVID-19 relief efforts.

Learn more about the organization here.