Organization in Davenport now providing free prostate cancer screenings

A local organization is making sure that men take the precautions necessary to prevent prostate cancer.

It’s a disease that affects 1 out 6 men.

Us TOO of the Greater Quad Cities now helps to provide free screenings for prostate cancer.

It’s through the Quest Diagnostics lab in Davenport with funding from Rudy’s Tacos and TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon.

Volunteer David Evans, of Coal Valley, beat the disease 15 years ago and says detecting it early can be the difference.

“A lot of men are reluctant to go to a doctor until they know something’s wrong, and with prostate cancer, that makes it much more difficult to treat,” said Evans. “One of the individuals who started this group is probably going on 30 years since he was treated for prostate cancer, and it’s very prevalent in his family. He’s had two brothers, a father (and) a nephew die of prostate cancer because they didn’t get tested early enough.”

The Us TOO Prostate Cancer Support Group meets on the third Thursday evening of every month. More information is here.