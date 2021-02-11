Organization’s food distribution moving to new location

The Virtual Technology Group (VTG) that has operated a food distribution site in the Quad Cities for the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box program is changing the location to pick-up food.

“Each Friday we see more and more families turn to the food box program for help,” said VTG nutrition program coordinator Michael Shinbori. “And so, we’ve decided to relocate our distribution site to an area that can accommodate the growing number of people who need the assistance.”

Starting this Friday, the distribution will be located in the Florian Keene parking lot on the north side of Modern Woodmen Park, near the intersection of River Drive and Gaines Street in Davenport.

All in need are welcome and there is no pre-approval or verification required.

“Our goal is simply to help mitigate the hunger and food insecurity created by the job losses and economic hardship resulting from the pandemic,” Shinbori said.

The family-sized boxes, which include protein, produce, and dairy items, are distributed in a drive-thru pick-up that starts at 11 a.m.

Those wanting to receive a food box should enter the parking lot at the traffic light at River Drive and Western Avenue, remain in their vehicle, and follow the directions of the volunteers.

The site will close at 4:30 p.m., or earlier if supplies run out.

“On behalf of the many QC families we serve, I thank all those who helped make this move possible, including the City of Davenport – especially Mayor Matson and Council members Meginnis and Dunn – as well as Scott County Supervisor Ken Croken and the Quad Cities River Bandits, among others,” said Assistant Program Coordinator Barbara Shinbori. “We are confident this change will enable us to help more people, more safely and more efficiently.”