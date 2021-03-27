Organizations join forces to ‘Spread the Relief’ with stimulus money

One Human Family of the QCA, the Immigration Office of the Diocese of Davenport, Metrocom NAACP, Progressive Action for the Common Good and Quad Cities Interfaith are leading a “Spread the Relief” campaign for stimulus money to help Quad-City residents most in need.

“The goal of the campaign is to call upon our neighbors in the greater Quad-City area whose income and financial security have not been negatively impacted, but who will be receiving stimulus checks from the federal government, to consider donating all or part of their stimulus funds to programs and agencies that are providing assistance to those most seriously affected by the pandemic,” Rabbi Henry Karp, co-founder of One Human Family, said in a news release.

The team effort is aimed at shining a light on and providing funds to area agencies and programs offering food, housing and health-care assistance.

“Food, shelter and health care are fundamental to the well-being of every individual,” said Allison Ambrose, Ph.D., president of Progressive Action for the Common Good. “The pandemic has devastated all three of these areas. So many in our region have suffered job loss, food insecurity and the loss of their health insurance.”

“By teaming with agencies that provide these types of assistance, we hope those who have been spared these hardships will be able to pay it forward and help those who have been so severely impacted during this time,”

“We have done our best to organize a list of some of the more well-known agencies and programs that are assisting people in the greater Quad-City area in these three areas of concern,” Karp said. “We have included contact information for the agencies we have listed. We may have missed some organizations, but this is a starting point. Our goal is to help those in the most need.”

For a list of programs and agencies to which stimulus dollars can be donated, visit:

· One Human Family of the QCA (www.onehumanfamilyqca.org)

· Immigration Office of the Diocese of Davenport (www.davenportdiocese.org)

· Metrocom NAACP of Davenport (www.davenportnaacp.org)

· Progressive Action for the Common Good (www.pacgqc.org)

· Quad Cities Interfaith (www.qcinterfaith.org)

The group of organizations asks donors to send checks directly to the programs of their choice, with “COVID Relief” in the memo line.