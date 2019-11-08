Organizations taking early actions for winter homelessness

Several organizations in the quad cities are coming together to prevent homelessness this winter.



Almost 400 adults sought shelter at the quad cities only low barrier winter emergency shelter last year. The shelter stayed open for 138 days.



About half of the people stayed at the shelter for a few days because of a short-term housing crisis. About 53 stayed longer because there was nowhere else for them to go.



Humility homes and services along with several organizations hosted an event at the center in davenport today. They want people to know about the resources available to keep them safe in the worst of the cold.