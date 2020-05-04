Organizations to offer free diapers to Rock Island County families

Free diapers for families in Rock Island County will be available for pickup on Thursday.

Families in Rock Island County can get 50 diapers per child in a drive-through event on Thursday, May 6th.

Diapers will be provided to children three years of age or younger who must be present at the time of pick up and remain inside the vehicle (to avoid any contact). Supplies and sizes may be limited.

The pick-up starts at 10 a.m. and runs through noon in the parking lot of Rock Island County Health Department located at 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island.

The heath department is partnering with Loving Bottoms and Hiney Heroes diaper banks to provide free diapers amid the pandemic.

Hiney Heroes plans on hosting a similar event for families in Scott County sometime soon.