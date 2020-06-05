Organizers and neighbors of the peaceful protests focus on next steps for positive change

Thursday more than a thousand people gathered at Vander Veer Park.

People from all different backgrounds listened as speakers called for unity and change.

Organizers of the protest say they are proud that everything ended peacefully.

Antonio Wells, one of the organizers says the ultimate highlight was when the Davenport Mayor, Scott County’s Sheriff, along with the Davenport and Bettendorf Police Chiefs knelled and prayed in solidarity with the crowd.

Local 4 News spoke to neighbors in one Davenport community about their thoughts on moving forward.

Cedric McDowell says. “One of the main resolutions would be just empathy. For people who aren’t black or subject to this type of oppression no matter what walk of life you’re from. You should be able to empathize with people who are in that predicament .”



Willie McNeal, former Davenport Police officer says, “I feel like they can do a better job of selecting their police officers when it comes to the physiological. Particularly when it comes to relating to people of other colors. You just come down in the hood to work, and never come down here to have a friend.”

Quad Cities Interfaith is also forming a coalition around social justice in an effort to bring peace between police, and the African American community.