It won’t exactly be Friday the 13th, but the week before — Oct. 6, 2023 — the newly restored Capitol Theatre in downtown Davenport will host a special 48th-anniversary screening of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”

Patricia Quinn (right) and Nell Campbell attend “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” 40th anniversary screening at Royal Albert Hall on Oct. 27, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Danny E. Martindale/Getty Images)

The 1975 cult classic will be shown in the historic 1920 theater (reopening in September after being closed 13 years) at 330 W. 3rd St., Davenport, including an appearance by the original Magenta, Patricia Quinn, who’s now 79.

The 8 p.m. movie, on Friday, Oct. 6, will be accompanied by a live shadow cast, audience participation, a costume contest and VIP meet-and-greet with Quinn. Tickets (most $30 and $45, and $178 for the meet and greet) are available HERE.

An interior view of the Capitol Theatre in Davenport, Jan. 5, 2023 (photo by Jonathan Turner).

For a schedule of upcoming Capitol Theatre events (beginning with a Sept. 13 concert by Dayseeker), click HERE.