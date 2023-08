A blood drive in Orion came just in the nick of time after some blood donation centers have recently been dealing with shortages.

A representative from Impact Life said centers generally need 3,600 blood donations per week, and a partnership with VFW Post 143 and the American Legion in Orion provided 25 donations at the blood drive. Impact Life says they hope to get more donations in the coming weeks after the FDA lifted a ban on some blood donations.

For more information, click here.