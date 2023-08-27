The 51st Orion Fall Festival will be held in the Village of Orion this Labor Day weekend, Friday-Sunday, Sept. 1-3. Most events will take place in and around Orion’s Central Park, a news release says. All funds raised from festival activities go to support individual medical needs and community projects within the Orion Community School District.

Events begin Friday evening with a pie contest followed by the largest fundraiser of the weekend, a pie auction. Vendor tents, a traditional ice cream social, food service in the park, carnival, and a street dance will also be held that evening.

Saturday will include the Charger Run, Bike & Hike, children’s games and activities, carnival rides, vendor tents, and food. A parade that will begin at noon will highlight several high-school marching bands, the Quad City Pipes and Drums, and the Orion Community Band. Also on Saturday there will be a bags tournament, Miss Main Street Orion Pageant, strawberry shortcake, root beer floats, and pork chops while the Bucktown Revue plays in Orion’s historic band shell.

Enjoy free admission for adults to see Monica Austin in concert from 8-11 p.m. Saturday.

Sunday will host a nondenominational church service and pancake breakfast followed by the vendor booths opening again and carnival rides. A huge car show, Cub Scout Soapbox Derby, an afternoon of entertainment in the Central Park band shell, strawberry shortcake, a raffle drawing, and an evening street dance will complete the weekend.

About the Orion Fall Festival

Community organizations and volunteers organize the Orion Fall Festival. All proceeds earned go to funding individual medical needs and community projects within the Orion School District. Since 1972, the organization has disbursed nearly $926,000.

For more information and a complete schedule, visit here.