Orion man arrested on child pornography charges

The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) arrested Brian W. Duwe, 54, of Orion, on child pornography charges.

Brian Duwe is listed as an eighth-grade science teacher on the Geneseo Community Unit School District 228 website: https://geneseoschools.org/2021-2/

An investigation into Duwe was started by the ISP on December 23, 2020, after receiving information that Duwe was allegedly involved in possessing or distributing child pornography. The investigation also involved the Geneseo Police Department, Quad Cities Metropolitan Enforcement Group, the Henry County State’s Attorney, and the Illinois Attorney General’s Office – Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children.

A search warrant was executed at Duwe’s home in which evidence was seized supporting an arrest for child pornography.

On Wednesday, Duwe was formally arrested and charged with eight counts of disseminating child pornography (Class X felonies) and one count of possession of child pornography (Class 3 felony).

Duwe is being held in the Henry County Jail with a $100,000 bond.