Orion single-vehicle drunk driving crash early Friday sends 19-year-old woman to hospital

An early morning crash Friday in Orion sent a 19-year-old woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Dec. 24, at approximately 7:06 a.m., Illinois State Police responded to an accident, where a 2013 Red Ford Truck was traveling southbound on East 350th Street, just south of 1500th Avenue in Orion, Henry County. The truck left the roadway, rolled several times, and struck a telephone pole, according to a police report.

The passenger was ejected from the vehicle, and the driver refused medical treatment. The passenger — a 19-year-old female from Washington, Iowa — was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit (TCRU) is continuing the investigation. No further information will be disseminated at this time.

The driver — James J. Schnerre, a 22-year-old from Orion — was arrested and charged with Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Illegal Transportation of Alcohol, Improper Lane Usage, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident, and Driving While License Suspended, according to a State Police release.

The investigation is still ongoing.