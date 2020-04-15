O’Rourke Sales Company donates 120+ gallons of sanitizer to QC first responders

More people in the Quad Cities are finding ways to help.

A Davenport distribution company donated supplies to emergency workers.

The owners saw the need for sanitizer and other supplies. They wanted to do what they could to help people on the frontlines.

O’Rourke Sales Company delivered hand sanitizer and Happy Joe’s Pizza to the Bettendorf Police Department Tuesday morning.

“It was something; it was the least we could do to help those who truly need it,” says Jacob O’Rourke.

Bettendorf Police were one of the first stops O’Rourke made.

Along with extra protection, O’Rourke also delivered pizza from Happy Joe’s to the department. He says this is a way to show appreciation for first responders.

“They’re on the frontlines. They are exposed every day. Obviously, the nurses, doctors and other health professionals need it too. We just wanted to make sure that everyone has a chance to be safe,” says O’Rourke.

Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimble says the extra 10 gallons of sanitizer will help their supply.

“It’s very overwhelming when you see the community and people like this step forward to support first responders.”

Kimble says the donation means a lot to the department.

“Our officers really, really appreciate when people do this. To be able to provide these safety items and disinfectants to keep them safe. Words cannot express my thanks,” says Kimble.

O’Rourke will also distribute supplies to East Moline, Davenport, Moline and Rock Island first responders.