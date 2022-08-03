Hot dog!!! Less than a month after they cut the mustard in the Quad Cities, the Oscar Mayer Hotdoggers Ketchup Kaitlyn and Benny Buns will be back this weekend.
The iconic 27-foot-long Wienermobile will stop at three area Hy-Vees to “ketchup” with local residents and offer good-natured fun, games and prizes (with relish, natch).
The Wienermobile schedule will be:
- Thursday, Aug. 4, 1-4 p.m. – Hy-Vee, 2200 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport.
- Friday, Aug. 5, 9 a.m.-12 noon – Hy-Vee, 4064 E. 53rd St., Davenport.
- Sunday, Aug. 7, 9 a.m.-12 noon – Hy-Vee, 1823 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport.
There are six Wienermobiles traveling the U.S. at once, in different regions, but they go wherever there is a need, Hotdogger Kaitlyn Bross said last month. They are covering Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan; will travel 300 days over their year (putting about 20,000 miles on the Wienermobile), and have just been Hotdoggers since early June.
