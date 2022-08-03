Hotdoggers Ketchup Kaitlyn and Benny Buns will be back in the QC starting Thursday with the iconic Wienermobile.

Hot dog!!! Less than a month after they cut the mustard in the Quad Cities, the Oscar Mayer Hotdoggers Ketchup Kaitlyn and Benny Buns will be back this weekend.

The iconic 27-foot-long Wienermobile will stop at three area Hy-Vees to “ketchup” with local residents and offer good-natured fun, games and prizes (with relish, natch).

An inside look at the Wienermobile and its hot dog design theme (photo by Jonathan Turner).

The Wienermobile schedule will be:

Thursday, Aug. 4, 1-4 p.m. – Hy-Vee, 2200 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport.

– Hy-Vee, 2200 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Friday, Aug. 5, 9 a.m.-12 noon – Hy-Vee, 4064 E. 53 rd St., Davenport.

– Hy-Vee, 4064 E. 53 St., Davenport. Sunday, Aug. 7, 9 a.m.-12 noon – Hy-Vee, 1823 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport.

There are six Wienermobiles traveling the U.S. at once, in different regions, but they go wherever there is a need, Hotdogger Kaitlyn Bross said last month. They are covering Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan; will travel 300 days over their year (putting about 20,000 miles on the Wienermobile), and have just been Hotdoggers since early June.

Hotdogger Kaitlyn Bross greets visitors during a July 2022 stop at the Hy-Vee on 53rd Street and Utica Ridge, Davenport (photo by Jonathan Turner).

For more information, click HERE.