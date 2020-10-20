Oscar the kitten tossed in the garbage now ready for adoption

Local 4 introduced you to Oscar the kitten earlier this month.



He was tossed in the garbage, pulled to safety and brought to King’s Harvest Pet Rescue.

Employees named him after the sesame street character who lives in a garbage can.



Oscar was was healthy for the most part.



He had minor problems like worms and ear mites that kept him from being adopted right away.



Now Oscar’s healthy and ready to go.

“His ear mites were hard to get rid of. We had to do a free treatments. He did come in with fleas and worms. We got all that taken care of. He gets along great with other cats, I’m not sure about dogs just yet. I would say maybe a home with kids will work good with him because he’s so active. We’re excited to see him go into a forever home,” says Gabrielle Weeks, Vet Tech at the shelter.