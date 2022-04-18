OSF HealthCare and Galesburg Cottage Hospital have completed the sale of real estate, medical equipment and other assets in Galesburg, from Cottage Hospital to OSF.

Any further details will be released if or when appropriate, OSF media relations coordinator Lee Batsakis said Monday.

At the end of February, OSF announced its intent to purchase real estate, medical equipment and other assets owned by Cottage Hospital in Galesburg.

The letter of intent expected a close on this transaction, if consummated, this spring, a press release said then.

OSF does not intend to offer inpatient services at the Cottage Hospital location, the organization said. OSF HealthCare St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg has the capacity to provide the inpatient care necessary for the area.

“OSF recognizes that change is never easy but anticipates this will best serve the health care needs for Galesburg and surrounding areas going forward,” the February release said.

In January, OSF HealthCare St. Mary in Galesburg launched a hotline (309-344-9438) to help patients of Cottage Hospital-Clinic transfer their care.

The hotline was established after Galesburg Cottage Hospital closed. Owners shuttered the facilities in January after a series of challenges, including a decision by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to decertify the hospital because of safety issues.