OSF HealthCare St. Mary Medical Center, Galesburg, continues to recruit and hire new staff, including about 70 people from the former Cottage Hospital and have become a united team.

That’s a key message from St. Mary Medical Center president Lisa DeKezel, who spoke with Local 4 on Friday.

St. Mary Medical Center president Lisa DeKezel

“Although we now have the former Cottage Hospital team over with us, OSF is still short staffed in a few positions,” she said, noting real needs are licensed clinical staff (nursing, respiratory therapy radiology, lab, etc.)

The transition for new staff and patients is going well, DeKezel said. “Lots of people stepped up to become a part of the team and care for the patients. Monmouth Holy Family Hospital also has stepped up to help meet the needs of the region.

The former Cottage Hospital property is officially closed, but that location will provide health services in the future because of the growth in OSF in recent years, she said. OSF will be relocating some of their services to the Cottage Campus.

OSF HealthCare completed its purchase of Galesburg Cottage Hospital in February 2022.

A steering committee is strategizing about what will be relocated to the Cottage Campus, DeKezel said.

OSF is looking at their ambulatory/clinic space, relocating to the Cottage Campus because they’ve had a lot of growth in that area and need some space, she said. They are also looking at some more space for their outpatient services, that may relocate over to the Cottage Campus as well.

OSF is opening a new urgent care facility in Galesburg on Seminary Street for this fall, DeKezel added.

New helicopter available

An OSF Aviation Life Flight Hangar that they’ve been building on campus is complete and up and running, she said. Now they have a 24/7 OSF Aviation Life Light helicopter to meet the needs of the region.

That started just this week, and a blessing ceremony for their new helicopter crew is planned for June 10th.

OSF HealthCare Aviation Life Flight now has a hangar at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Galesburg (osfhealthcare.org).

OSF Life Flight is a 24-hour helicopter air-medical transport system, based in Peoria, Peru, Galesburg and Rockford, which has been in service since 1984. For more information on that service, click HERE.