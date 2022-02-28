OSF HealthCare and Galesburg Cottage Hospital have signed an exclusive letter of intent for OSF to purchase real estate, medical equipment and other assets owned by Cottage Hospital in Galesburg.

According to a press release:

The letter of intent contemplates a close on this transaction, if consummated, this spring. OSF does not intend to offer inpatient services at the Cottage Hospital location. OSF HealthCare St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg has the capacity to provide the inpatient care necessary for the area. OSF recognizes that change is never easy but anticipates this will best serve the health care needs for Galesburg and surrounding areas going forward. OSF HealthCare

PREVIOUSLY:

According to a release, Galesburg Cottage Hospital closed after a series of challenges, including a decision by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to decertify the hospital because of safety issues. January 8, 2022 was the last day of operations at Galesburg Cottage Hospital.

According to a Galesburg Police report, as patients were being transferred from the hospital, police received a call from hospital staff about a bomb threat. Staff became aware of the threat when another facility called to accept the last of the remaining patients. The staff alerted management and were waiting on orders to evacuate the building. Police did a sweep of the building, but did not find anything that resembled a bomb.

Additionally, police also were notified about an alleged death threat against the owners of the hospital, the Sharma family, and vandalism on the upper floors of the building. Officers went to the residence of the former employee who allegedly made the call. The person admitted to making the call, but said no threats were made. The suspect made the call while at Duffy’s, Galesburg, with other people who lost their jobs at the hospital. Police spoke with other witnesses from the bar, who corroborated this story.

Following the closure of Galesburg Cottage Hospital-Clinic , OSF HealthCare St. Mary Medical Center established a hotline to help patients of Cottage transfer their care.