In west-central Illinois, some upcoming changes will help when it comes to accessing OSF HealthCare services.

The OSF Medical Group – Primary Care clinic currently located at 104 S. Broad Street in Knoxville will move to its new home at 904 E. Main Street, according to a Tuesday OSF release. As a rural health clinic, OSF HealthCare – Medical Group connects patients to health care resources across the OSF Ministry and proudly serves residents in the community by providing access to family medicine services. The new location is slated to open in late August.

The OSF PromptCare that is currently located at 3375 N. Seminary St., Galesburg, will move to its new home at 695 N. Kellogg Street. The space that was formerly the Cottage Hospital emergency department is being upgraded to serve patients in a new capacity and will provide larger capacity for provision of urgent care services, including on-site lab and imaging, in Galesburg and surrounding communities, OSF said.

OSF PromptCare sites are walk-in clinics designed to assess and treat minor illnesses and injuries when a patient’s primary care provider is unavailable. OSF PromptCare sites also offer lab and radiology services on-site.

The existing OSF PromptCare on the OSF St. Mary Medical Center main campus will be the future home of several specialty departments, as OSF continues to recruit talent to serve the community.

Coming soon to Galva is OSF Rehabilitation at OSF St. Mary Medical Center. An additional satellite location focused on physical therapy, including gait disturbance/balance issues, vestibular issues, total joints, shoulder surgeries, knee pain, back/neck pain, and more, will open this fall.

The new OSF Rehabilitation clinic will be in the same building as the OSF Medical Group location in Galva, at 230 Exchange St., Unit D.

Both the OSF PromptCare and OSF Rehabilitation locations are slated to open in September.