Investigators released findings of their probe into the death of a correctional officer on the job in May.

The employee of the East Moline Correctional Center died while cutting tree branches outside the facility. Local 4 News obtained the report from the Illinois Division of Occupational Safety and Health (IL OSHA) that details the violations surrounding the incident. OSHA categorizes its findings as serious violations, saying the correctional center did not ensure that a properly-trained employee operated the boom aerial lift while cutting down the branches on a downward sloped grassy area, making the employee vulnerable to falling from the elevated position.

OSHA reported a second problem, saying the correctional center did not ensure the employee wore a protective harness to stop a fall or restrain him while working in the basket of the aerial lift.