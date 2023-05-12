Local 4 has discovered exclusive information on a potential Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) investigation at Thomson Prison.

A letter from OSHA to the prison, obtained by Local 4, shows staff and inmates at the prison were at risk of exposure to legionella bacteria. According to the CDC, the bacteria can cause a serious type of pneumonia and other health problems. The letter says the agency knew about the issues but “failed to notify everyone after the test and aren’t doing anything.”

Local 4 has learned the prison reached out to OSHA for an extension to do their own investigation on May 9, which was five days past the original deadline of May 4. The deadline is when OSHA was supposed to begin their own investigation. Local 4 has reached out to the prison, OSHA and federal lawmakers for comment, and we’ll share them when they become available.