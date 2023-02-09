Anime fans in fifth through eighth grades are invited to share their love of manga and learn more about Asian culture at the Moline Public Library!

The Kids Anime Club is fun drop-in program where you can watch anime, do a fun craft and talk with your fellow anime fans. The program is every third Wednesday of the month in the Children’s Programming room. Check out all the fun Wednesday, February 15 at 5:00 p.m. at the Moline Public Library, located at 3210 41st St., Moline. This event is free and open to kids in fifth through eighth grade.

