A 25-year-old Iowa woman has been arrested on drug charges in Henderson County, Ill.

Kenndal A. Hafele, 25, of Ottumwa, Iowa, was arrested Thursday, March 31, 2022, by Henderson County Sheriff’s Deputies at the Mahaska County Jail, Oskaloosa, Iowa, on Henderson County Felony Warrant for Violation of Probation/Petition to Revoke-Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, according to a Thursday release.

Hafele was transported to the Henderson County Jail. When Hafele arrived at the jail, she was also arrested on a separate Henderson County Warrant for Failure to Appear, Possession of Methamphetamine (less than 5 grams) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, the release said.

Hafele was processed and then jailed. She is being held on a no-bond felony charge and is pending a court hearing.