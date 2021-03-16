‘Our house has been shot up probably 5-6 times.’ A mom worries about more gunfire

Local 4 News was the only station at the scene just after 4 p.m. Monday at a gunfire incident outside Maple Ridge Apartments, 5th Street and 39th Avenue, Rock Island.

Police found four shell casings. Now one was hurt. We checked with police, who said there still are no arrests.

“They really need to do something before somebody ends up getting shot,” said Hope Goldsberry.

Bullets continue to fly in the Quad Cities. Gunfire once again erupted in Rock Island. Goldsberry had just returned home when it happened again.

“I was just sitting there getting my phone and stuff ready to get out of the car and then I heard the gunshots,” she said.

She looked up and saw suspects running from the scene.

“I turned around and I saw the two kids running towards the green house over that way, and I pulled out and I was going to go after them, but they were gone,” she said.

Adding to her concern: Her house has been hit by gunfire before. Local 4 News was there the last time it happened back in September 2020. Fortunately, no one was hurt then, either.

“Our house has been shot up probably five to six times in the last year and a half,” said Goldsberry, a mother who fears for the safety of her children.

“It’s pretty sad because I have my 2-year-old in the car,” she said. “So I mean I have 12 girls and three boys from the ages of 25 all the way down to 2, so I have a lot of little kids at home.”

Juvenile crime has been a growing problem over the past year and has turned deadly. Just last month, 14-year-old Jamon Winfrey was shot and killed in Davenport.

“Hopefully they catch these kids,” she said. “I mean, it’s just been ongoing and they’re tearing up a lot of stuff.”