The Catholic Diocese of Peoria has released an update on the closure of Our Lady of Grace Academy in East Moline.

“Bishop Louis Tylka has recently been in communications with Father James Pallardy who oversees Our Lady of Grace Catholic Academy in East Moline,” a news release says. His letter to Pallardy included this, according to the release:

“We have determined that our previous decision to close Our Lady of Grace Catholic Academy was based on an incomplete picture of the financial sustainably of the school. Although the school clearly has financial and enrollment challenges, we have determined that the decision to close the school will be reversed and an immediate plan of action will be put in place to determine the ongoing sustainability of the school as a third Catholic grade school in the Rock Island vicariate,” the letter says.

Diocesan Director of Parish and School Finance Russ Courter will oversee the process with the oversight and supervision of the Diocesan Chancery. Specific benchmarks will be put into place which “must be met as we evaluate the school’s ongoing sustainability,” the letter says.

“Therefore the school will reopen for the 2022-2023 school year.”

Tylka says he remains committed to the mission of Catholic education “and I greatly value our schools’ role in the formation of our youth. At times, we must recognize the fact that the circumstances that were in place when a school first opened have changed over the decades.”

He goes on to say demographics and the economy change.

“As we look to the future, decisions about the sustainability of our schools must be data driven and not based on emotions or attachments to our schools and parishes. Our desire to keep a Catholic school open must be matched by a willingness to sustain enrollment and maintain a solid financial foundation,” the letter concludes.