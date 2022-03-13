Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa, will host a series of events in March and April.

To register by email contact olpretreat@chmiowa.org or call 563-374-1092.

To register online and learn more about Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat visit here.

For online retreats, participants will receive a zoom link via email.

Scholarships are available, a news release.

Wednesday, March 16, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Come to the Quiet – Pat Shea. Come to the Quiet is an opportunity to step away from daily routines for just a short time. It is a time to slow down and become attentive to the whispers and urgings of the Holy. Fee: $35 includes lunch.

Thurs. Mar 17, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Heart of Forgiveness – Sr. Kathleen Sadler, OSF. How do we forgive? True forgiveness is grace, a gift from God and trusting in God’s power to heal. Jesus was able to forgive, can we? If we want peace, we must learn to forgive. Fee: $35 includes lunch.

Wednesday, March 23, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No Fear, No- Fail Yeast Bread – Deb Monroe. Bring a friend and let’s bake a favorite no- fail yeast bread.There is room for new bakers to learn, share, and laugh about their baking adventures. Fee: $35 includes lunch.

Thursday. March 24, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Meet the Author: Re-creating Life: Walk hrough Grief with Life – Elaine K. Olson. “My Walk with Grief” is a spiritual memoir about Olson’s 10-year search for identity and love. When her husband died, part of her died, too. Olson’s memoir will inspire readers to seek new identities after a significant loss or transition, encouraging them to grieve deeply, live fully, and rediscover love and the Spirit’s embrace. Fee: $35 includes lunch.

Saturday, March 26, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The Sacred Medicine Wheel – Kathleen Collins. Gather to learn the ancient wisdom of the Four Directions, reflecting the four areas of our life: emotional, mental, physical and spiritual. Learn to place yourself in the center of the wheel and gather strength and insight to make life full of vitality. Fee: $35 includes lunch.

Friday, April 1`, 7-10:30 p.m. Stargazing, Beauty of Springtime Sky – Steve Spangler. Enjoy the beauty of the night sky as it is revealed on early spring evenings. Stars will be the prime attraction. Early spring is a wonderful time to enjoy the “winter constellations.” The observing session will feature naked eye viewing to “get a feeling for the sky,” as well as observations through a telescope. Fee: $20.

Wednesday, April 6, 10 a.m. Mass on the Prairie. Father Francis Odoom. No registration required.

Thursday, April 7, 1-2:15 p.m. Yoga. Join this gentle, slow flow class designed for all levels of yoga practice and emphasize proper alignment and moving with the breath. April’s theme will be gratitude Fee: $15

Thursday, April 7, 5-7:30 p.m. Sustainable Stewardship: Barb Arland-Fye interview series. Arland-Fye interviews Deaconess Irene R. DeMaris, M.Div., associate director, Iowa Interfaith Power & Light (IPL). “I have always been passionate about empowering people of faith to transform their beliefs into action, and that’s exactly what Iowa IPL does,” explains Irene. Their conversation will focus on empowering people of faith to transform their beliefs into action for the work for climate justice. Fee: $25 includes dinner

Saturday, April 9, 3:30-5:30 p.m., Photography for Beginners – Merlyn Law. Come learn to be the next Ansel Adams! Bring your own camera, no matter what kind it is. Merlyn uses a Nikon D7200. This retreat will be held each of the four seasons close to sunset to capture the perfect picture! Fee: $20

Tuesday, April 12, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Spring Wildflower and Bird Walk in the Prairie Woods – Kurt Kreiter and Sr. Margaret Kruse. Come enjoy a relaxing walk through the woodlands and prairie as emerging spring wildflowers, some already in full bloom, are identified. Bring binoculars to observe local bird species that inhabit these diverse habitats as well as migratory species that can be seen this time of year. Fee: $25 includes meal

Friday, April 15, 2-3:30 p.m. Stations of the Cross. Come be a witness to the last day of Jesus Christ. Using the book, “The People of the Way of the Cross” by Marci Alborghetti, local “actors” tells the story through their eyes as witnesses of walking with Jesus those last hours. Through their stories, the audience will have an opportunity to enter our Lord’s Passion, to connect their lives to His, and to experience for themselves his last hours. Free will offering.

Tuesday, April 19, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Come to the Quiet – Pat Shea. Come to the Quiet is an opportunity to step away from daily routines for just a short time. It is a time to slow down and become attentive to the whispers and urgings of the Holy. Fee: $35 includes lunch.

Thursday, April 21, 9 a.m. until noon. Connecting with the Angelic Kingdom – Marcia Flory. Angels are defined as messengers from God. Marcia teaches that members of the Angelic Kingdom are with us as we are born into this lifetime and accompany us throughout eternity. She believes through meditation and prayer each individual with a desire to do so can easily connect with their personal angelic guides and teachers. By connecting to the angels, you will experience their divine patience and wisdom as they assist you in fulfilling your life purpose. Fee: $25 includes lunch.

Thursday, April 21, 6-8 p.m. Meet the Author Online: Hildegard of Bingen: A Saint for Our Times–Unleashing Her Power in the 21st Century – Matthew Fox. It has taken from the 12th century until recently to declare Hildegard a saint and doctor of the Roman Catholic Church. Demanding reform of society’s institutions and social structures, Hildegard implores all of us to live in integrity with our espoused principles. We will explore and discuss some of her rich teachings. Fee: $20.

Saturday, April 23, 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Every Day is Earth Day! We do not inherit the earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children. Celebrate Earth and learn how to take better care of it, because there is no planet B. Join us for one or all of the sessions on good care of Earth practices led by local experts. Fee: $35 includes lunch.

9-9:45 a.m. How to attract pollinators using native plants. Presenter: Ryan Welch

10-10:45 a.m. Natural Pest Control–Presenter: Glenn Drowns

11-11:45 a.m. Recycle, Repurpose, Reuse–Presenter: Brad Seward

Noon-12:45 p.m. Lunch at the Prairie–Perennial Swap

1-1:45 p.m. The Value of Native Plants in a Changing Climate. Presenter: Ray Wolf

Sunday, April 24, 2-4 p.m. Honoring Earth and the Web of all Life – Kerry Batteau, native healer, will lead a pipe ceremony and a blessing of the ground for Sacred Mother Earth. Free will offering.

Wednesday, April 27, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Mindfulness Retreat – Miriam Prichard. Spend a day learning mindfulness skills that will make a difference in your daily life. Learn techniques from various theories including Acceptance and commitment therapy, narrative therapy, and polyvagal theory. Fee: $35 includes lunch.

Thursday, April 28, 6-9 p.m. Painting and Wine – Julie Wall, Artist’s Vault. Sign up with your friends for a fun night as you learn to mix primary colors and white acrylic paint to create a beautiful 12×12-inch floral painting. Fee: $55 includes supplies, food and drink.

Saturday, April 30, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Daughters of God: A Mother-Daughter Tea – Rosina Hendricksen. Designed for first-fifth-grade girls and their mothers, this retreat calls us to embrace our calling as daughters of God. Women of the Old and New Testament will serve as models of faith, patience, discernment, courage, joy, compassion, mercy and love as we come to recognize the traits that God has given us as his daughters. After reflecting in song, Scripture and activities, the retreat will conclude with a tea party. Fee: $25 includes lunch.