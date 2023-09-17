Suicide is the third leading cause of death in Illinois for ages 10-34, and the sixth leading cause of death for ages 35-54. Suicide has affected 54% of Americans in some way; 94% of surveyed adults believe suicide is preventable, a news release says.

The Out of the Darkness Walk for Suicide Prevention will be Sunday, Sept. 24, at Moline’s Browning Field (Wharton Fieldhouse track,) 1800 20th Ave., Moline.

Here’s the lineup:

Noon: Opening of registration, Moline Boosters concessions stand, merchandise sale, raffle

baskets, and bake sale. Onsite sales are cash; some additional purchases may be made

online and via QR code. Enjoy the music of Karl & Ko Acoustic Awesome Sauce.

1 p.m.: National Anthem opening by violinist and 2018 Miss Iowa Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw.

Listen to guest speaker Phil Martinez, board chair for AFSP Illinois Chapter. Then walk a

lap or two around the track in memory of those lost and the lives that can be saved by

coming together for suicide prevention.

Additional opportunities at this year’s walk: Note a loved one’s name on a pinwheel and

footprint memorials, bring a photo to add to the memorial banner, snap a few pictures in the

photo booth, and select motivational rocks to leave in other locations. The American

Foundation for Suicide Prevention will provide literature onsite. The Quad Cities Canine

Assistance Network therapy dogs will be onsite.

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Out of the Darkness Walks are an opportunity to

walk together toward a world without suicide while encouraging a greater understanding of mental health and supporting each other in times of need. “By walking together, we can ensure help is more easily available,” the release says.

Since 2004, Out of the Darkness Walks have brought together communities to raise public awareness and funds to support suicide prevention. More than 400 Out of the Darkness Community Walks are occurring this fall across the country. An estimated 275,000 participants

contribute their voices to support this lifesaving research and education.

Funds raised for the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention will provide care and support for those who have lost loved ones to suicide, education programs, advocacy, and scientific research about how to save lives from this leading cause of death.

AFSP chapters exist in all 50 states and in Puerto Rico. Its mission is to save lives and bring hope

to those affected by suicide by creating a culture that is smart about mental health through

education and community programs, research, advocacy, and support for those affected by suicide.

For more information, contact Chairperson Valerie Rumler, angelswings0576@gmail.com. To learn more about the Illinois Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, visit here.