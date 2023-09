According to the CDC, suicide is the 11th leading cause of death in the U.S., and Local 4 has learned that area high schools have lost another person to suicide.

Communities are coming together to help, like the Quad Cities Illinois Out of the Darkness Walk for Suicide Prevention. The walk is Sunday, September 24 at Wharton Fieldhouse in Moline, and it will help raise awareness for suicide prevention and remember lost loved ones.

Local 4’s Michael Frachalla has more about the event.